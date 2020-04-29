'Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Share Unseen BTS Video Of Robert Downey Jr & Chris Evans

The Russo Brothers had recently hosted a watch party for Avengers: Endgame after the film completed one year. Russo Brothers took to their Twitter account and shared BTS videos of the last day of Chris Evans shooting as Captain America and Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man. They recently shared two more BTS videos from the set of Avengers: Endgame. Check out the videos shared by Russo Brothers.

Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans' BTS video

BTS of Tony, Cap and Ant Man in NY…#AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/aZMLsOlp2p — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

The first video shared by directors Joe and Anthony Russo, is of Captain America and Iron Man's "do you trust me" moment in the film. The scene is shot just before Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark and Steve Rogers travel back in time, to 1970. Apparently, this was also the last time Downey and Evans shared the screen together in the movie.

Apart from the duo, Paul Rudd who plays Ant-Man is also present in the scene. The Russo Brothers mentioned that the shot was filmed in New York.

The short 32-second video has garnered a lot of attention on social media. In the video, Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark can be heard giving one of his witty comebacks as he says ‘Thanks for the pep talk, piss ant’ to Ant-Man. Towards the end of the video, the directors can be heard yelling ‘cut’ and ‘that’s a wrap’ as the camera pans to the crew members.

It hurt more than it should when they said: "That's a wrap"😭😭😭😭 — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@Ipost123) April 29, 2020

“Thanks for the pep talk, piss ant.” What a great line! — NowhereMan (@NowhereMan1079) April 28, 2020

Fans of the movie have not only showered the post with likes but have also commented on the video. One Twitter user stated that the line, ‘that’s a wrap’ hurts. Another Twitter user has praised Robert Downey Jr's witty comeback. The video has over 50 thousand likes and has been retweeted about 10 thousand times.

Chris Evans' BTS video

Apart from the video, the director duo Joe and Anthony Russo also shared another BTS video from the set of Avengers: Endgame. In the BTS video, Chris Evans is seen being his playful self on the set. The video was taken from Steve Rogers final scene and it hence features Chris Evans looking like an old man. Russo Brothers poked fun at the fact that despite wearing an old man attire, Chris Evans seems pretty active in the video.

Is it bad that I could watch this all day? 😍 — ♋🐢🖤Katrina Naipo🌺🌴🤙🏽 (@Hula_Tiger) April 28, 2020

I feel like we still really haven't talked about the fact that he looks like Joe Biden here... like sitting in the theater I literally thought "wait did they bring in Joe Biden to play Old Steve" and I checked afterwards — Katie|| Crying Over The Seige of Mandalore Arc (@JewishSpeed) April 28, 2020

In the video, actor Anthony Mackie who plays Falcon in Avengers: Endgame can also be seen smiling at Chris Evans antics. The video has left fans of the movie nostalgic as one Twitter stated they could watch the video all day. Many Twitter users have stated that old Steve Rogers looks a lot like American politician Joe Biden, in the video.

