Why Avengers' Chris Evans And Jeremy Renner Had To Apologise For Shaming Black Widow

Back in 2015, Avengers stars Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner were busy promoting their upcoming MCU film, Avengers: Age of Ultron. During a promotional interview for Avengers: Age of Ultron Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner were asked about Black Widow's relationships in the Marvel movies. Responding to the question, both Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner joking called Scarlett Johansson’s character a "complete s**t". However, their inappropriate joke did not sit well with MCU fans, who demanded an apology from the two actors.

When Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner had to apologise for calling Black Widow a "slut"

After Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner's interview, many fans took to social media to express their disappointment. While some fans defended their comments and called it a "joke", quite a few netizens were unhappy with their slut-shaming comments. Eventually, Chris Evans and Jeremy Renner had to publicly apologise for their joke.

The two Avengers costars apologised separately after their comments went viral on social media. In his statement, Chris Evans said that they were asked about the rumours that Black Widow wanted to be in a relationship with both Hawkeye and Captain America. He added that their answer was very juvenile and offensive, which rightfully angered some fans. Finally, Chris Evans stated that he regretted it and sincerely apologized.

Jeremy Renner also publicly apologised for his comments. The Hawkeye actor stated that he was sorry that his tasteless joke about a fictional character offended people. He mentioned that the joke was not meant to be serious in any way. Finally, Jeremy Renner claimed that they were just poking fun during an exhausting and tedious press tour.

This is not the only time that Black Widow has been the centre of a controversy. When the first Avengers film was released, many fans were offended by Loki calling Black Widow a "mewling quim", a vulgar British slang. Moreover, fans were also offended when Black Widow called herself a "monster" right after she mentioned that she was sterilized in Age of Ultron.

