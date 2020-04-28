Avengers Assemble: Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr.'s Last Day On 'Endgame' Set

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has led to a lockdown in several places around the world. It has given rise to a new trend of watch party, where a movie is streamed online and discussion takes place simultaneously. Avengers: Endgame recently completed one year and the films’ director, The Russo Brothers held a watch party. They shared the last day video of Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. on set.

Chris Evans and RDJ’s last day as Cap and Iron Man

Avengers: Endgame marks the last outing of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers /Captain America and Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark /Iron Man. They received immense love over the years for their portrayal of the superhero characters. Now filmmakers, Anthony and Joe Russo shared unseen farewell videos of the actors.

During the Avengers: Endgame watch party, the Russo brothers shared 10 and 12 seconds videos of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans last day shoot as Iron Man and Captain America, respectively. In Evans 12 seconds video, he was seen hugging the crew members as they clap for him. The same goes for RDJ as he first hugs Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige and then others while everyone claps for him.

This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/LreTlM2JrZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Downey’s last day on set after shooting the “I am Iron Man” moment. The very definition of a legend. We love this man 3000. @RobertDowneyJr #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/wIiQ5AwsDJ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Chris Evans plays Steve Rogers /Captain America in the MCU briefly in seven films. He was seen in the character for the first time in 2011 with Captain America: The First Avengers. Evans then reprised the roles in The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). He was even seen in a few cameos.

Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark /Iron Man is considered as the pioneer of the MCU. His first role as the character in Iron Man (2008) was also the first film in the MCU. He later reprised the role briefly in Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). RDJ was seen in a special appearance in a few other films.

Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. have received immense appreciation for their portrayal of the superhero characters in the MCU. While Evans played the role for around nine years, RDJ donned the role for 11 years. Their farewell still breaks the hearts of many fans.

