'Captain America' fame Chris Evans Reflects On His Dog’s Haircut,explains What Went Wrong

Captain America actor Chris Evans has been very active on social media ever since the lockdown has been put in place. Recently, the actor made his debut on Instagram and has been updating his fans about the day to day happenings of his life.

Chris Evans recently shared that he botched the haircut that he gave to his dog. Chris Evans was invited on the at-home version of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where he explained his Instagram post. He even mentioned how the incident went down.

Chris Evans on The Tonight Show

.@ChrisEvans explains his recent Instagram post of the botched haircut he gave his dog #FallonAtHome pic.twitter.com/HaZrqFfE0G — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 15, 2020

Chris Evans stated that he had trimmed his dog’s hair just before quarantine began and that it went great. So the next time he decided to do it, he got a little cocky and decided to put on a shorter extension on the blade. He recalls that the time he cut his dog's hair it was after a walk and hence Chris Evans’ dog was exhausted and he stood still.

However, when he trimmed his hair the next time it was the first thing in the morning and he was quite energetic. Chris Evans revealed that his dog kept looking behind and his skin would get crumpled, which caused the cut to go uneven. Chris Evans even told Jimmy Fallon that while cutting your dog’s hair one must go with the hair and not against the direction of the hair. He concluded by reassuring Jimmy Fallon that his dog was completely fine and totally unaware of what was happening behind him.

Chris Evans’ photos

Chris Evans’ dog has made quite a few appearances on Chris Evans’ Instagram and his Twitter account. Chris Evans has been spending time with his pet dog, Dodger, at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. He recently shared that he has been grooming his dog while being in the COVID-19 lockdown. Chris Evans stated that he cut his dog’s hair and even reassured the canine that he looked good after the cut.

Chris Evans mentioned that the haircut did not go as planned. On social media, Chris Evans wrote, ‘I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great) #Quarantinelife. ‘ [sic]

