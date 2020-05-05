Chris Evans Gives His Dog A Haircut, Says 'I Assured Him I Knew What I Was Doing'

Chris Evans, who was in the headlines last year for his Oscar-nominated flick Knives Out, recently decided to shave his dog’s hair. This did not exactly go as planned and now Evans’ dog avoids to look in the mirror. Read more to know what Chris Evans has to say about this incident:

ALSO READ | Riddhima Kapoor Shares Rishi Kapoor's Throwback Picture, Says 'legends Live Forever'

Chris Evans fails his dog

Chris Evans' fans know how much the actor loves his pet dog. It is a Jack Russell Terrier, named Dodger. Evans tried to give his dog a quarantine haircut but it failed horribly according to him and he massacred his little boy’s quarantine haircut. The 38-year-old actor took to his official social media handle on Monday and posted a photo that shows this failed haircut task.

ALSO READ | Nargis Fakhri Posts Photos And Video With Her Quaran-Team From LA Amid Coronavirus



In the photo, the dog is facing the other direction and Evans said that now he does not even look in the mirror. The Captain America actor stated that it went so wrong and it happened very fast. He then said that some things are better left to the professionals. Chris Evans further admitted that Dodger has not seen a mirror ever since and that he has told his pet that it looks great.

"I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed sceptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it," Evans wrote in the post. Here is the social media post by Evans:

ALSO READ | Irrfan Khan Was Set To Work With Shoojit Sircar & Vishal Bharadwaj Before His Death



I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it.



It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals.



(He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great) pic.twitter.com/uooHwtmgH3 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 4, 2020

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor's 'Raajneeti' Is A Modern-day Retelling Of Mahabharata; Read To Know



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.