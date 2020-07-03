Chris Evans Says He Already Misses Being Captain America In MCU

Chris Evans is well-known for portraying Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He bid farewell to the character in 2019 released Avengers: Endgame, after playing it for eight years. Now Chris Evans recently said that he is already missing playing Captain America and loved his time with Marvel Studios. Read to know more.

Chris Evans already misses playing Captain America

In an interview with a magazine, Chris Evans opened up about retiring as Captain America from the MCU. He said that he “absolutely loved” his time with Marvel Studios, playing Captain America. The actor stated that he already misses it. He added that there is no denying that he is very excited to just have complete freedom to pursue whatever his “creative appetite” wants.

Steve Rogers/Captain America was a popular Marvel comics character. Chris Evans talked about the onscreen adaptation of the famous character and fans' expectations from it. He said that there was an “enormous” expectation that the people already had in their minds. He mentioned that they have their own idea of who this character was, and you have to respect that. Evans stated that the audiences are part of what will make these films work, and he owes that group his understanding of what they see in his portrayal of Captain America.

Chris Evans on his return as Captain America

A month back, Chris Evans spoke about the possibility of his return as Captain America in the MCU. He said that it is not a hard no, but it is not an eager yes either. He thinks Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and the makers did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If they are going to revisit it, it cannot be a “cash grab". He mentioned that it cannot be just because the audience wants to be excited. Evans questioned, “What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story?” and noted that a lot of things would have to come together.

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers aka Captain America in MCU

Chris Evans made his debut as Steve Rogers in 2011 released Captain America: The First Avengers. He received appreciation for his performance and went on to play the character for around eight years. He reprised the role in The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Evans bid goodbye to the character in Endgame, along with Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man. However, Cap was not killed off like Tony and was instead seen as an old man.

