'Captain America' Actor Chris Evans Reveals 'common Denominator' Behind Marvel's Success

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is among the most popular and successful franchises around the world. Chris Evans has been a part of the MCU as Steve Rogers / Captain America for around nine years. The actor recently revealed the common factor for the triumph of Marvel films. Read to know what he said-

Also Read | Chris Evans Says His Return As Captain America Is 'risky', Here's Why

Chris Evans reveals the reason behind the success of Marvel movies

In an interview with a daily, Captain America aka Chris Evans talked about why Marvel films are performing well. He said that as much as he would love to say that it is the actors that are all so wonderful in the roles, he has seen plenty of movies at this calibre with wonderful actors which failed to make their mark.

The actor added that you love to attribute it to just the director and he has also seen wonderful directors that make movies like Marvel that kind of miss at the BO. Evans guesses that the buck stops with Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige and meant that it must him.

Chris Evans added that it would be one thing if there were a few good Marvel movies and then a few “stinkers”. He mentioned that it would be one thing if every other production house in town was making the hits as effortlessly as Marvel was, but it is just not happening that way. Chris explained that when you start to collect the data and figure out what is the common denominator, he really thinks it must be Kevin Feige. He does not let things be bad, the actor noted.

Also Read | Chris Evans Reveals How He Overcame Anxiety Towards Playing 'Captain America'

Kevin Feige has been the head of Marvel Studios since its beginning in 2007. He actively takes part in every Marvel films. He was one of the reasons behind Chris Evans' casting in his much-acclaimed role as Captain America, which the actor himself revealed.

Even Mark Ruffalo who portrays Bruce Banner /Hulk mentioned in an interview that Feige fought with the shareholders to bring female-led superhero movie. It was to a level that the producer could have lost his job. But he was successful in convincing them. Years later, Captain Marvel was released as the first female-led Marvel movie and grossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Also Read | Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Evans Was 'psyched' To Know That He Would Wield Mjolnir

Also Read | Marvel's 'Black Widow' Would Be A Completely Unexpected Surprise, Teases Kevin Feige

Currently, Marvel Studios has released 23 films since 2008 within the MCU starting with Iron Man to the most recent Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). It has eight movies that crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, two of them have even surpassed $2 billion.

They are The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. Infinity War and Endgame exceeded two billion dollars with Endgame being the highest-grossing film worldwide.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.