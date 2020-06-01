Chris Evans Says His Return As Captain America Is 'risky', Here's Why

Last year, Chris Evans bid goodbye to his portrayal of Steve Rogers / Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). But fans have been wanting him to return as the superhero character. However, Evans recently said that it would be “risky” to make a comeback. Read to know more.

Chris Evans says it's risky to revisit Captain America

In an interview with a daily, Chris Evans was asked if his appearance as Captain America has truly come to an end after Avengers: Endgame. The actor replied that it was a great run and they went out on such a high note that it would be risky to revisit it in his opinion. He stated that it was such a good experience and he thinks it is better left that way. In Endgame, Cap left to return the time stones to its original places and came back as an old man, living his life in past with his love, Peggy Carter.

On returning as Steve Rogers aka Captain America, Chris Evans added that it is not a hard no, but it is not an eager yes either. He thinks Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and the makers did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If they are going to revisit it, it cannot be a “cash grab.” He mentioned that it cannot be just because the audience wants to be excited. Evans questioned, “What are we revealing? What are we adding to the story?” A lot of things would have to come together.

Chris Evans' return as Captain American could be in many different ways. Fans proposed that there could be a new movie or Disney+ series in which the audiences can see how Cap delivered the Infinity Stones to its original places. Another theory suggests that Steve’s journey on how he became the old man can be shown. However, Evans comeback as Captain America is not in sight after Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Evans portrayed Steve Rogers /Captain America seven times in the MCU. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) being his debut as the character in the MCU. He further reprised the role in The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Evans bid goodbye to the role in Endgame along with Robert Downey Jr. who also appeared in his last outing as Tony Stark /Iron Man after 10 years.

