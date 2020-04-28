Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Evans Was 'psyched' To Know That He Would Wield Mjolnir

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has led to a lockdown in several places around the world. It has given rise to a new trend of watch party, where a movie is streamed online and discussion takes place simultaneously. Avengers: Endgame recently completed one year and the films’ director, The Russo Brothers held a watch party and revealed Chris Evans feeling on wielding Mjolnir in Avengers: Endgame.

Also Read | Avengers: Endgame's Detail About Iron Man's Death Make Fans Emotional Again

Chris Evans psyched on lifting Mjolnir

Avengers: Endgame has many scenes that struck a chord with the fans. But Chris Evans as Captain America lifting Thor’s hammer, Mjolnir is considered as one of the most iconic scenes, not only in the film but also in the MCU. Anthony and Joe Russo revealed how Evans felt when they informed him about the scene.

During the watch party of Avengers: Endgame, a Twitterati asked the Russo Brothers what Chris Evans reaction was when he got to know that he would lift Mjolnir. The filmmaker replied to the tweet saying that they informed in when the film was in early development and the actor was “psyched” about it. They stated that not only him but the whole crew while filming the scene was excited.

When did you tell @ChrisEvans that he was going to wield Mjolnir and who was on set for when it was filmed? What was the reaction? — Matt Soper (@MattSoper14) April 27, 2020

It was early in development when we let him know he was going to pick up the hammer… needless to say he was psyched. The crew on these films are filled with comic book lovers, so you can guess how excited everyone was the day we filmed this. #AvengersAssemble https://t.co/X2uJl5vohN — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020

Also Read | Chris Evans Had Rejected The Role Of Captain America Initially, Reveals His Mom Lisa

Chris Evans as Steve Rogers /Captain America tried to lift Mjolnir in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015). It was when Chris Hemsworth as Thor challenged other Avengers that they could not pick it up. In the scene, when Rogers tries to lift the hammer, Thor gets a little tensed as it shakes a little. But Cap was not able to lift it.

Also Read | Black Widow's Alternate Death Scene In Marvel's 'Avengers: Endgame' Revealed

There are different theories why Steve Rogers could not lift the hammer. One suggests that he hid the secret about the death of Tony Stark’s parents and when he was exposed in Captain America: Civil War (2016) he had no dark secret that made him unworthy. Another theory suggests that Captain America was worthy all this while but did not lift Mjolnir as it would have hurt Thor’s ego. He finally lifted the hammer in Avengers: Endgame.

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame' Opening Night Has The Audience Going Ballistic

Avengers: Endgame was the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and concluded the Infinity Saga. The film marks Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr’s last outing as Steve Rogers /Captain America and Tony Stark /Iron Man. It also stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.