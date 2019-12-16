Captain Marvel And Captain America Compete In A 3-D Word Hunt, Chris Evans Puzzled

Recently, Brie Larson who portrays the role of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) took to Twitter to challenge her Avengers co-star, Chris Evans who plays Captain America, to a 3-D word hunt. In order to win the game, one needs to find as many words as possible within 18 randomly-connected letters. After the challenge, Chris Evans reacted by asking if there was a time limit to the puzzle and asked Larson how many words she already found. To which Brie replied she got 23 words by only looking at the puzzle for 40 minutes. The two recently shared screen space in the latest and the last part of the Infinity saga in Avengers: Endgame. But, the fans will not be seeing the two together as Evans will not be a part of the new series.

Is there a time limit? Cause I’ll stare at this for the next 3 days otherwise. How many did you find? Just so I know what I’m up against. https://t.co/0LNugXz57p — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 15, 2019



The bond between Brie Larson and Chris Evans

It is common knowledge that the two actors share a good rapport both on and off-screen, and have not been hesitating to express their love for each other in the past. The two were also working together on the same project in Scott Pilgrim Vs The World before they landed roles in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. When Evans was asked to share his thought on Larson taking the role of Captain Marvel, he said, that she's phenomenal, and was really looking forward to working with the Room star. Well, the fans could just hope to see the two share screen space again as Marvel superheroes or in some other works.

