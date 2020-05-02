Chris Evans Joins Instagram, Crosses 1 Million Followers In Less Than Eight Hours

Actor Chris Evans is quite active on his Facebook and Twitter accounts but was missing from Instagram. The Avengers stars have now joined Instagram and even called an ‘Avengers Assemble’ QnA session. Read to know more.

Chris Evans joins Instagram

Chris Evans has made his Instagram debut. In less than eight hours from his appears on the social media platform, the actor has crossed 1 million followers. Evans has more than 9 million followers on Facebook and 13 million+ followers on Twitter. He shared a video as his first post, in which he is wearing a royal blue sweatshirt.

In the video, Chris Evans says that he accepts the All-In Challenge after being nominated by his fellow Marvel star Chris Pratt. The MCU’s Steve Rogers /Captain America called out his ‘close friends’ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner for a QnA session for the cause. He mentioned they will ‘spill the beans’ along with playing games. Fans termed it as ‘Avengers Assemble’ as they are the original six Avengers in the MCU.

Chris Evans caption read “Hello Instagram!! #ALLINCHALLENGE accepted!! Thanks for bringing me in, @prattprattpratt What a great cause! Gauntlet thrown down for @imsebastianstan @anthonymackie @theebillyporter @allinchallenge Here’s the link: http://allinchallenge.in/chrisevans”

Mark Ruffalo commented “Maybe not ask us anything... #Spoilers 🤭” on his post. Chris Evans also tweeted about his Instagram debut on his Twitter handle. He said that he has not Direct Messaged (DM) anyone on the social media platform.

I haven’t DM’d anyone on IG. People are telling me the photoshop goblins are already at work 🙄 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 2, 2020

All In Challenge is to raise funds and helps in providing food to those in need – kids, elderly and frontlines heroes. Earlier, Chris Patt shared a video accepting the All-In Challenge. He mentioned that two people will get the chance to appear in the next Jurassic Park film and get eaten by a dinosaur. He further nominated Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr stating “Avengers Assemble.” Now all of them will appear together for a QnA session and more on Instagram.

