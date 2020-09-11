Chris Evans To Star In Netflix's 'Extraction 2'? Story Likely To Be A Prequel

Extraction is an action-thriller film that released in April 2020, on Netflix. Starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead role, it garnered great response from the viewers and a sequel was confirmed by writer and producer Joe Russo. Now it is reported that the Russo brothers are eyeing to cast Chris Evans in Extraction 2.

Chris Evans eyed for Extraction sequel by Russo brothers?

According to a recent report by We Got This Covered, Anthony and Joe Russo want Chris Evans to be a part of their upcoming venture Extraction 2. The untitled Netflix project is bankrolled by the Russo brothers, while Joe will also pen down the script, just like the first installment. It is unclear whether they have formally approached the actor, but the reports state that they are looking to add a few more MCU actors in the Extraction sequel and Evans is at the top of their list.

The actor and director duo have frequently collaborated in Marvel films. Chris Evans has been a part of all MCU movies helmed by the Russo brothers. The filmmakers have ventured with a few other Marvel actors, including late Chadwick Boseman in 21 Bridges. They are also working with Tom Holland on Cherry.

Meanwhile, the Russo Brothers are already working with Chris Evans on another Netflix project. It is The Gray Man, which also features Ryan Gosling in the lead. It is termed as the streaming platform’s most expensive feature film yet. The spy thriller movie is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and will star Gosling as the titular character with Evans as a CIA agent. It is based on Mark Greaney’s debut novel of the same name, published in 2009.

The Russo Brothers are known for their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They have helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. All four films were acclaimed by the audiences and were blockbuster at the box office. While Civil War reached $1 billion mark globally, Infinity War and Endgame crossed $2 billion worldwide, with the latter being the highest-grossing film of all time.

Extraction sequel plot is under wrap as the movie is yet to begin production. It is not revealed if Chris Hemsworth would return as Tyler Rake or not. Joe Russo is currently working on the script. Sam Hargrave who made his feature film debut with Extraction is also eyed to make a comeback as the director. There is speculation that it could be a prequel showing the origin of Hemsworth’s character.

