Joe Russo Says They 'left A Big Loose Ending' In 'Extraction' Starring Chris Hemsworth

Extraction stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead role as Tyler Rake. The action-thriller film is directed by Sam Hargrave with a screenplay by Joe Russo. It premiered on Netflix on April 24, 2020, and has garnered great response from the audiences. A sequel to the film has been given a greenlit. Read to know what Joe said about it and more.

Also Read | Extraction On Netflix Starring Chris Hemsworth Debuts Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes

Extraction has a big loose ending says, Joe Russo

In an interview with a daily, Joe Russo talked about Extraction sequel. He said that the deal is close for him to write Extraction 2 and they are in the formative stages of what the story can be. They are not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. He stated that they left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.

Also Read | 'Avengers: Endgame' Director Joe Russo Talks About Filming In India For 'Extraction'

Extraction marks stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave’s debut as a director. Joe Russo, who has worked with Hargrave in Avengers: Endgame, praise his work. He said that there was always a simple drive to the story, a balletic execution of action where you take a damaged character who made an egregious mistake in the past and has a shot at redemption which might be fatal. He mentioned that they needed a muscular action director like Hargrave to be the main creative force in the execution of the action.

Extraction has been shot in India and Bangladesh which grabbed much attention for the films in these countries. Joe Russo said that they were shocked they could not think of a significant Western action film that had shot there. The cultural elements just supercharged the storytelling. Russo stated that it was combustible and compelling to set it in emerging marketing like that.

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth 'overwhelmed' After Knowing How Popular Marvel Films Were In India

Even though Extraction sequel is confirmed by Joe Russo, there is no confirmation whether Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave will return or not. However, Hemsworth thanked the fans for the success of the film and talked about a follow-up. He said that there has been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things. The actor mentioned that all he can say is ‘Who knows?’ but with this kind of support, it is something he will be pretty stoked to jump back into.

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction' Ending - Is Tyler Rake A Ghost At The Ending?

Extraction is estimated to be viewed in 90 million households in its first four weeks. The film also stars Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour. It is trending in Netflix’s top 10 list in several countries.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.