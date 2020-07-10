'Extraction 2' Scripting Has Begun, Joe Russo To Up The Scale "emotionally And Physically"

Extraction is an action-thriller film that released on Netflix in April 2020. Directed by Sam Hargrave, in his feature debut, it is written by Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth in the lead as Tyler Rake. It received appreciation for the audiences, and a sequel was shortly announced. Now Joe Russo says that he has begun writing for Extraction 2. Read to know more.

Also Read | Joe Russo Says They 'left A Big Loose Ending' In 'Extraction' Starring Chris Hemsworth

Extraction 2 scripting started by Joe Russo

In a recent interview with a news portal, Joe Russo was asked about Extraction 2 and what he wants to do in it. He said that he has started writing Extraction sequel three weeks ago. He mentioned that Tyler Rake is a great character to write for, with a “fantastic” performance from Chris Hemsworth. Joe noted that it makes his job easier. The writer thinks that the mission is to up the scale on Extraction 2, both “emotionally and physically,” he noted.

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Applauds Fan-made 'Extraction' Trailer, Says It's Better Than The Original

It is not confirmed whether Extraction 2 will be a sequel or a prequel. The movie had an unclear ending which made the audiences wonder if Chris Hemsworth’s character is dead or alive. If Tyler Rake is alive, then the sequel could show him on another mission, and if he is dead, then a prequel could track down Tyler’s life and how he became a mercenary.

Stunt coordinator turned director Sam Hargrave talked about the future of Extraction as a franchise in an earlier interview with a daily. He said that there is a lot of potentials to it and it is so interesting. He stated that the beauty of an ambiguous ending is that there is a lot of ways you can go with the sequel. They can go forwards or backwards. The filmmaker mentioned that either way, a look on the timeline could give them very interesting stories.

Sam Hargrave added that Extraction 2 was not something discussed on set. He guesses that Netflix was enjoying the dailies, and things were coming together. The filmmaker said that as soon as a sequel got mentioned, people started pouring out ideas. Hargrave questioned, “Is it a franchise? Is it all these things?” and replied that nobody knows until the movie comes out and the audience responds. They will be the ones who decide, he noted.

Also Read | 'Extraction' Sequel To Feature New International Locations? Joe Russo Shares Details

Also Read | Extraction 2 Confirmed By Joe Russo; Chris Hemsworth & Sam Hargrave May Return For Sequel

Extraction casts Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour. It is s based on Ande Parks’ graphic novel Ciudad. The film was a success, and it was reportedly viewed by around 90 million households during the first month of its release, making it the biggest premiere in the history of Netflix.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.