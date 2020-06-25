Chris Hemsworth Applauds Fan-made 'Extraction' Trailer, Says It's Better Than The Original

Chris Hemsworth is quite active on his Instagram handle, where he has more than 40 million followers. The actor was last seen in Netflix original film, Extraction which was praised by the audiences. Now Hemsworth has shared a fan-made trailer of Extraction on his Instagram handle saying that it is better than the original. Read to know more.

Chris Hemsworth praises fan-made Extraction trailer

A group of children recreated Extraction trailer and shared it on Instagram. When it came to Chris Hemsworth’s notice, he reposted the fan-made trailer. The video splits the screen in half, with the upper half having the original trailer while the bottom has the recreated one. It shows a bunch of kids impersonating Extraction stars as they remaster the trailer scene by scene. The kids have made fake guns and wrote credits on a piece of cardboard that read “THE VISIONARY DIRECTORS OF AVENGERS: ENDGAME”. They have used a trolley to show a moving car, toy helicopter and cars to depict the same from the original trailer. The children even remade "only on Netflix" in their own style.

Chris Hemsworth captioned the post, “huge shout out to these amazing young film makers @ikorodu_bois for recreating @extraction trailer shot for shot! I think your version might be better than the original !! @netflixfilm” [sic].

As soon as Chris Hemsworth shared the video, it grabbed much attention. People began to praise the hard work of the kids. The video has surpassed 3.5 million views till now on Instagram with more than 14k comments. Hemsworth's Extraction co-star Rudhraksh Jaiswal who played Ovi Mahajan also shared the video applauding the young kids.

About Extraction

Directed by Sam Hargrave in his feature debut, Extraction is an action-thriller film from a screenplay by Joe Russo. It is based on Ande Parks’ graphic novel Ciudad. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour. It follows a mercenary who must extract an Indian drug lord’s kidnapped son from Dhaka, Bangladesh. The film received mix reviews from the critics, who praised the performances, action sequences and cinematography. Extraction was reportedly watched by around 90 million households during its first month of release, making it the biggest premiere in Netflix’s history.

Extraction sequel

After a massive response from the audiences, the makers confirmed that Extraction sequel is in development. Joe Russo will return to pen down the script, with the intention of both Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Raker and Sam Hargrave as the director. However, no confirmation on Hemsworth and Hargrave’s comeback has been made yet.

