Chris Hemsworth 'overwhelmed' After Knowing How Popular Marvel Films Were In India

Chris Hemsworth will next be seen in Netflix’s Extraction. The actor is popularly known for his roles as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He visited India for the shooting of Extraction and says that it was overwhelming. Read to know more.

Chris was overwhelmed by the support in India

Chris Hemsworth was to come to India to promote Extraction from March 16, 2020, as per reports. But his visit got cancelled due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. However, the actor had a special video call ahead of the release of his Netflix film.

During the video call, Hemsworth talked about his experience of filming in the country. He said that he loved shooting in India and the people were incredible. He did not realise how popular Marvel films were in India. He mentioned that at times, it was overwhelming.

Chris Hemsworth added that there was such positivity and enthusiasm for all of them and their crew. He recalled that during shooting, they had hundreds and thousands of people on certain days lining up on the streets and up on top of bridges and in buildings, after every take, cheering and applauding. He stated that he had never experienced anything like it. He has fond memories of India and the people.

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky have a daughter, who they named India. Revealing the reason, the Marvel actor said that his wife spent a lot of time in India and that was where the name originally came from. He mentioned that he loves the place and the people. It was sort of intimidating as it was exciting because there were so many people. They felt like rock stars in a stadium. Hemsworth stated that the warmth and support they got while shooting there, no matter how disruptive they were to their daily lives, was so good.

Extraction stars Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake an officer on a mission to rescue a kid. The film also stars David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani with young talents like Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Shivam Vichare. The action thriller film is directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by the Russo Brothers. Extraction will stream on Netflix from April 24, 2020.

