Chris Hemsworth Puts On His Best Brooding Face For Netflix’s 'Extraction' Poster

Chris Hemsworth will soon be seen in a web film Extraction which will stream on Netflix. The movie marks the debut of Sam Hargrave as a director, he had earlier worked as a second unit director on movies like Atomic Bomb and The Accountant. Check out the new poster of the film and read to know.

Extraction new poster and release date

Netflix released a new poster of their upcoming film Extraction. It features the lead actor Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake. He appears in an intense look with all geared up for a fight. The movie will start streaming on Netflix from April 24, 2020.

The movie was first reportedly title as Dhaka. However, it was later changed to Extraction. A couple of glimpses from the film was also revealed by Netflix featuring Chris Hemsworth.

Extraction is an action thriller film also starring David Harbour, Derek Luke, Randeep Hooda, Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Tripathi. The movie is banked by Avengers: Endgame directors’ The Russo Brothers. It also stars young Indian actors Rudhraksh Jaiswal and Shivam Vichare.

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless black-market mercenary with nothing left to lose when his skills are solicited to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible, forever altering the lives of Rake and the boy.

Week one down here in India. By far some of the most intense action sequences I’ve been apart of and the heat certainly adds an edge to it but damn we’re getting good stuff!! gonna be unreal. The first shot is of our director, the insanely talented Sam Hargrave 👍👍🤙🤙 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/Ws04AwrID1 — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) November 7, 2018

Extraction is reportedly shot in Thailand, Bangladesh and India. Chris Hemsworth has was seen shooting for in India and fans went crazy seeing the Marvel actor. The team filmed hardcore action sequences in the country, as per reports.

