Chris Hemsworth Has A Special Message For Indian Fans; Reveals 'Extraction' Trailer Date

Chris Hemsworth is all set for the release of his action flick, Extraction. While the movie is supposed to release on Netflix on April 24, 2020, Extraction trailer will be released tomorrow. This was announced by the actor himself in one of Chris Hemsworth's videos on social media where he also added a special message for his Indian fans. Here's what he said.

Chris apologises for cancelling his India visit but makes up with an exciting news

Chris Hemsworth began the video with a "Namaste India" and went on to talk about Extraction trailer release. He said he was looking forward to his visit to India for the release of the movie. But due to the Coronavirus pandemic, he is staying at home practising social distancing and self-isolation. However, he revealed in the video that he had "unforgettable" time in the country during the Extraction shoot and "looked forward to returning".

A message to India from @ChrisHemsworth and also the easiest way to get lost in his eyes today. pic.twitter.com/Amh55F8xmm — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 6, 2020

Besides apologising for not being able to visit, Chris Hemsworth also shared that he had an amazing time shooting with the Indian cast including Manoj Bajpai and Randeep Hooda.

Extraction is directed by Sam Hargrave and is co-produced by the Russo brothers. The script has been written by Joe Russo. In the movie, Chris Hemsworth plays the role of a black market mercenary, Tyler Rake, who is tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international criminal. Extraction has been shot in many Indian cities like Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

