Chris Hemsworth Gears Up For His Biggest Physical Transformation For Hulk Hogan Biopic

Chris Hemsworth is all set to undergo a drastic transformation for his upcoming film. The film is based on American wrestler, Hulk Hogan. In a recent interview with a news portal, Chris Hemsworth revealed that this will be the biggest physical transformation in his entire career.

ALSO READ | Chris Hemsworth Almost Lost The Role Of 'Thor' Due To His Dance Reality Show Appearance?

Chris Hemsworth to undergo his biggest physical transformation

In a recent interview with a news portal, Chris Hemsworth spoke at length about his upcoming Netflix film based on a wrestler, Hulk Hogan. He also added that the film will be a very fun project. Chris Hemsworth mentioned that the preparation for the role in the film will be “insanely physical”. He also revealed that he will be putting on a lot of weight than he has ever put on.

Chris Hemsworth added that he will be putting on more size than he was for Thor. Continuing on the same, the actor added that his accent and attitude will also change for his role in the film. Chris Hemsworth said he is excited to dive deep into the training to prepare himself for the wrestling world.

ALSO READ | Chris Hemsworth Says Script Of Hulk Hogan Biopic Is 'deep In Development'

The Thor actor explained how he is looking forward to transforming physically for his role in the biopic. He added that he has a long way to go even before the production of the film starts. Chris Hemsworth further added that he has not seen the script of the film yet.

Earlier this year, several wrestlers reacted negatively when the news of Chris Hemsworth playing Hulk Hogan hit the headlines. Wrestling commentator Bryan Alvarez commented that the Thor actor is of “regular size” and was not an apt choice to play the wrestler. He added that Chris Hemsworth looks like a “normal guy”.

ALSO READ | Chris Hemsworth Opines He Is 'vulnerable'; Says 'people Relate To Such Qualities'

Who is Hulk Hogan?

Terry Gene Bollea better known by Hulk Hogan is a retired American wrestler. He was one of the most popular and recognised wrestlers way back in the 1980s. He is one of the first wrestlers to win consecutive Royal Rumble matches in 1990 and 1991. Hulk Hogan also starred in several films during his wrestling career including Rocky III, No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando, Mr Nanny, etc.

ALSO READ | Chris Hemsworth Applauds Fan-made 'Extraction' Trailer, Says It's Better Than The Original

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.