Chris Hemsworth Opines He Is 'vulnerable'; Says 'people Relate To Such Qualities'

In an interview given to a leading news daily, actor Chris Hemsworth spoke about his thoughts regarding vulnerability and uncertainty, which comes handy when an actor attempts to get into the skin of a character he plays on the screen. Explaining his claims with the example of his recent work Extraction, Chris Hemsworth said that everyone has the same uncertainties, however, some people are better at hiding them than others. Adding to the same, Chris Hemsworth opined that vulnerability is an access point for an audience, as it shows that you are human and there are qualities that hopefully people relate to.

Speaking about the script of Extraction, Chris Hemsworth remarked that was laid out in front of them and all they had to was dive into the work. The actor also opened up about his experience of working in Extraction and remarked that it was ‘an incredibly wonderfully collaborative experience’. The actor added that Netflix has carved a niche for this type of film that might prove to be difficult to offer the audience amid these times of turmoil.

In April, Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram handle to reveal good news for all the fitness enthusiasts across the world. As seen in the video shared by the actor, Chris Hemsworth has announced that his fitness app, Centre will offer free access to workout videos, which will come handy to people who are stuck at home across the world due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Furthermore, Chris Hemsworth added that he and his team have been inspired by the outpouring of support from the community in these hard times and hoped that the free access to all his workout routines will help people stay healthy and strong.

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. To help you stay strong, active and positive, our founder Chris Hemsworth is offering Centr for 6 Weeks Free.



Offer available to new users until March 31 (PDT). Sign up via https://t.co/AltllR8QTS only. pic.twitter.com/yfcXzWwPPN — Centr (@CentrFit) March 23, 2020

About Extraction

Starring Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Pankaj Tripathi and Randeep Hooda in the leading roles, Extraction follows the story of Tyler Rake, a fearless black market mercenary, who embarks on the deadliest extraction of his career, as he is ordered to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. Directed by Sam Hargrave, Extraction hit the streaming platform on April 24, 2020. If the reports are to be believed, a sequel of Extraction is on cards.

