Chris Hemsworth Almost Lost The Role Of 'Thor' Due To His Dance Reality Show Appearance?

Chris Hemsworth has now become synonymous with the character of Thor following his multiple appearances in standalone and Avengers films. The actor has been associated with Thor since the first film which released back in 2011 under the MCU canon. Hemsworth, who started his career in Australian television shows before becoming a film star, had once revealed that his appearance on Dancing With The Stars Australia almost cost him his esteemed role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When dancing could have cost Chris his role

In an interview back in 2017, Chris Hemsworth had revealed that his stint at the Australian dance reality show could have actually cost him his role in the MCU. The actor recalled the time when Marvel Studios' president Kevin Fiege hard told him that one of the team's members did a google search on Chris and the videos of him dancing in the reality TV show started to surface. Kevin viewed the video and thought that fans were not gonna like the casting of a dancing Thor and that they would 'eat them alive'.

On the other hand, the latest appearance of Chris Hemsworth in Avengers: Endgame featured him as a 'Fat Thor' who is also lovingly addressed by fans as 'Lebowski Thor'. Though this decision taken by Marvel was criticised by some fans, others were happy to see the representation of overweight and depressed superhero on-screen. The actor had revealed in an interview with a news portal that the makeup to make him look fat required three hours. Whereas, during the shirtless scenes, the prosthetic silicone suit weighed about 90 pounds.

Chris Hemsworth will reprise the role of Thor in the fourth film in the instalment which is now being rumoured to be the actor's last venture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film will feature Chris along with Natalie Portman and Tess Thompson with Taika Waititi returning to direct his second Thor film. The movie was set to release on November of 2021 but has now been reportedly pushed back to February 11, 2022, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The film is also expected to be a direct sequel to 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

