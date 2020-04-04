Chris Hemsworth Mourns Death Of Dear Friend Andrew Jack, Says He Helped Me Shape As Actor

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram to mourn the demise of his fellow friend and voice coach, Andrew Jack, 76, who passed away due to Coronavirus. Andrew Jack appeared in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi as General Ematt, as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens. Read on to know more.

Chris Hemsworth mourns Andrew Jack's death

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chris Hemsworth shared a picture of Andrew Jack and paid tribute to his friend with a heartwarming caption. Chris Hemsworth said, "He was beyond instrumental in helping shape me as an actor, Andrew Jack was a wonderful, kind, beautiful soul and I and many others will miss him greatly". He also lent condolences to Andrew Jack's family.

Also Read | 'Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker': How VFX team recreated Carrie Fisher's character Leia

Check out Chris Hemsworth's post for Andrew Jack here:

Also Read | Actor Andrew Jack dies of COVID-19 at 76 in Britain

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Chris Hemsworth has already established a niche of himself as his exemplary role in the Thor series has been doing great with his fans. As per reports, Chris has also contributed to the COVID-19 relief efforts around the globe. Check out some of his recent social media updates amid quarantine.

Also Read | ‘Star Wars’ fan-animated film brings Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Duel of The Fates’ script to life

Also Read | Randeep Hooda shares 'Extraction' poster starring Chris Hemsworth, says 'finally happened'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.