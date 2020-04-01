Randeep Hooda Shares 'Extraction' Poster Starring Chris Hemsworth, Says 'finally Happened'

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has earned the credibility among the audience with his compelling performances in films like Highway and Sarbajit. Recently, his fans were elated when the news of his Hollywood debut broke on the internet. As the release day of the film is around the corner, Randeep Hooda took to social media and expressed his gratitude towards the cast and makers of the Chris Hemsworth starrer.

Interestingly, Randeep Hooda shared the official poster of Extraction. The poster features the lead actor Chris Hemsworth in a combat avatar. Instagramming the poster, the 43-year-old actor wrote a caption that read, '20 years after I thought I’ll make a showreel to work over there.. it finally happened'. Later, praising the cast and crew of the action-film he wrote, 'so grateful to the most amazing crew and cast .. it is a dose of Extra Action and emotion!'. He also wrote a reminder about the streaming date and tagged the makers and his co-star in the caption.

As soon as the Sultan actor posted the photo on his social media wall, his fans and followers poured their love in the comments section. They flooded it with good luck wishes. His co-star Jasin Boland also remembered their shooting days and wrote, 'Awesome days brother!'.

Check out his post below:

For the unversed, Extraction will start streaming on the global OTT platform Netflix from April 24, 2020. The Sam Hargrave directorial also features critically acclaimed actors David Harbour andGolshifteh Farahani. Randeep Hooda will be seen playing a negative character in the film. In an interview with a news portal, the Laal Rang actor revealed that he is probably the first Indian actor to perform such power-packed actions.

