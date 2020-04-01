‘Star Wars’ Fan-animated Film Brings Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Duel Of The Fates’ Script To Life

Fans of the Star Wars franchise are well-aware of the fact that the sequel trilogy which started off in 2015 with The Force Awakens had always been under creative issues. Star Wars: The Last Jedi became a nail on the coffin for many character arcs which upset fans heavily. The sequel trilogy only received more criticism by fans when the final film hit the silver screen.

The Rise of Skywalker left a sour taste on many fans as it retconned various aspects of the Star Wars franchise in its entirety. Months after The Rise of Skywalker hit the theatres, an alternate script for the same film was leaked on the internet along with some concept art. Before director JJ Abrams came on board to direct the final film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Colin Trevorrow was associated with the project. A script was in place for the film, but was eventually scrapped. Now, a Star Wars fan has animated the Colin Trevorrow's script. Check it out -

Star Wars animated fan film

This one has been in the works for a while. An animated version of the Cancelled #StarWars Episode 9. I think it turned out really well. https://t.co/rvQny2rqLK — Mr Sunday Movies (@mrsundaymovies) March 29, 2020

A YouTube channel named Mr Sunday Movies has created the animated version of the leaked Colin Trevorrow script which named Dule of The Fates. This leaked script has hinted towards a much better ending for the Star Wars sequel trilogy than what fans received which is why an uproar of criticism was directed towards the makers of the film. The short animated film has provided hardcore Star Wars fan with a look of what Colin Trevorrow's Dule of The Fates film would look like.

