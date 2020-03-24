Chris Hemsworth Offers Free Virtual Workouts During Quarantine; Fans Say 'what A Legend'

As the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has increased sharply to 379,080 over a period of a few months weeks, the governing bodies, across the world, are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission and have announced a complete lockdown on restaurants, theatres and schools.

Moreover, the government officials are also emphasising the importance of self-isolation, social distancing and have been requesting the citizens to be at home. Hollywood celebrities, too, are leaving no stone unturned to raise awareness on social media platforms. Recently, Chris Hemsworth, did his bit to help the common people and shared a piece of exciting news, to which his fans had an unmissable reaction.

Chris Hemsworth announces free workout video

Chris Hemsworth, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to his Instagram handle to reveal good news for all the fitness enthusiasts across the world. As seen in the video shared by the actor, Chris Hemsworth has announced that his fitness app, Centr will offer free access to workout videos, which will come handy to people who are stuck at home across the world due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. To help you stay strong, active and positive, our founder Chris Hemsworth is offering Centr for 6 Weeks Free.



Offer available to new users until March 31 (PDT). Sign up via https://t.co/AltllR8QTS only. pic.twitter.com/yfcXzWwPPN — Centr (@CentrFit) March 23, 2020

Furthermore, Chris Hemsworth added that he and his team have been inspired by the outpouring of support from the community in these hard times and hoped that the free access to all his workout routines will help people stay healthy and strong. Here is how fans reacted:

Fans React:

Yay! Well six weeks is quite enough time to see if it works for you. Most of all have fun with it! — thors-soft-cheeks (@SoftThors) March 23, 2020

Just signed up, was looking between Centr and Freeletics and this made the decision simple. One bit of feedback, if you enrol on a program (like Centr 6) it would be great if it updated that into the planner and removed the other daily train slot! — Dave Hillier (@Gurukarma) March 23, 2020

The only issue is I can’t get nutritious food as it’s all sold out in supermarkets 😔, basic rice and chicken is my diet for now — Richard Shore (@Richard_Shore84) March 23, 2020

This is awesome thanks! — Shannon Raikes (@Shananafl) March 24, 2020

What a legend — Richard Shore (@Richard_Shore84) March 23, 2020

