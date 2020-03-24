The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Chris Hemsworth Offers Free Virtual Workouts During Quarantine; Fans Say 'what A Legend'

Hollywood News

Chris Hemsworth was recently seen appreciating the spirit of the people in self-isolation. Recently, he shared a piece of news that got his fans excited.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chris Hemsworth

As the number of Coronavirus cases in the country has increased sharply to 379,080 over a period of a few months weeks, the governing bodies, across the world, are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission and have announced a complete lockdown on restaurants, theatres and schools.

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth Wanted To Be 'Thor' But Chris Hemsworth Beat Him To The Role? Details

Moreover, the government officials are also emphasising the importance of self-isolation, social distancing and have been requesting the citizens to be at home. Hollywood celebrities, too, are leaving no stone unturned to raise awareness on social media platforms. Recently, Chris Hemsworth, did his bit to help the common people and shared a piece of exciting news, to which his fans had an unmissable reaction.

Chris Hemsworth announces free workout video

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth’s Promotional Trip To India Cancelled Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Chris Hemsworth, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to his Instagram handle to reveal good news for all the fitness enthusiasts across the world. As seen in the video shared by the actor, Chris Hemsworth has announced that his fitness app, Centr will offer free access to workout videos, which will come handy to people who are stuck at home across the world due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth Offers Free Home Workouts Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Furthermore, Chris Hemsworth added that he and his team have been inspired by the outpouring of support from the community in these hard times and hoped that the free access to all his workout routines will help people stay healthy and strong. Here is how fans reacted:

Fans React:

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth’s Promotional Trip To India Cancelled Over Coronavirus Outbreak

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
positive
NORTH-EAST'S FIRST COVID CASE
COVID-19
COVID-19: USE OF HYDROXYCHLOQUINE
Shaheen Bagh
DELHI POLICE CLEARS SHAHEEN BAGH
COVID-19: Germany breathes easy as Chancellor Merkel tests negative for coronavirus
CHANCELLOR MERKEL TESTS NEGATIVE
Subramanian Swamy
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY ON COVID-19
Pakistan
PAK GOVT: CORONAVIRUS NOT DEADLY