Liam Hemsworth Wanted To Be 'Thor' But Chris Hemsworth Beat Him To The Role? Details

Liam Hemsworth is a popular Hollywood actor known for his impeccable acting in films like 'Isn't It Romantic,' Independence Day: Resurgence and more. The actor has recently been in the news for his separation with ex-wife Miley Cyrus after the couple finalised their divorce a few weeks back. On the professional front, Liam is set to return at the Box Office with his upcoming crime thriller titled Arkansas.

Liam Hemsworth was initially considered for the role of Thor?

Fans find Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth giving 'brother goals' whenever they see them together. But, in an interview, Liam admitted that he wanted to do the part of Thor in Marvel movies and so had also auditioned for the role alongside his brother. He was considered for the title role in Thor (2011) by the studios, but it ultimately went to his brother, Chris Hemsworth. Reportedly, Chris's personality and his features complemented the character better and so the studios chose the elder brother over the younger one.

Also Read | All you need to know about Liam Hemsworth's upcoming project, 'Most Dangerous Game'

Chris Hemsworth has been playing the part of Thor for a while now. The role has proven to be very fruitful in his career. The actor is going to reprise the role in the upcoming movie Thor: Love And Thunder which going to be filled with a lot of thrill and mystic adventures. Marvel is known for picking up stars who have tried for several roles in Marvel and giving them the roles that they deserve. For instance, Chadwick Boseman auditioned for the role of Drax and now he is seen essaying the character of Black Panther. Similarly, fans are waiting for Liam Hemsworth to soon find his place in the MCU and bring something new on the table.

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth's deep bond with brothers Chris and Luke is evident in THESE pictures

Apart from this, Liam Hemsworth is soon going to be seen in a crime thriller, essaying the role of a dying father and husband fighting to stay alive. The web drama is called as the Most Dangerous Game. In the digital show, he is going to be seen in a 24 hours long battle to survive to win $24 million by the end.

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth looks all "hulked up" in his latest photograph

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth's character in 'Most Dangerous Game' is in a race to stay alive?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.