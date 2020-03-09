Chris Hemsworth Cancels His Promotional Trip To India Because Of Coronavirus

Chris Hemsworth grabbed the attention of the media when he visited India for the shooting of his upcoming Netflix original film Extraction. The film is predominantly set in India, especially Mumbai and Ahmedabad while some of the parts were shot near Bangkok, Thailand. The Thor actor along with the director of the film was all set to visit India yet again to promote their film on March 16, on a two-day-trip. However, they had to cancel their visit due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Chris Hemsworth's visit to India cancelled because of Coronavirus?

In an interview with PTI, a source of the agency stated that the event has been called off by keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone. The Union Health Ministry of India recently advised the masses to either avoid mass gatherings or postpone them to help prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

However, if any gatherings are organised in such a case then the respective state's officials should make sure that necessary action should be taken to guide the organizers with precautions that need to be taken into consideration, stated a communication from the Ministry.

On the other hand, the novel Coronavirus which was originated in the city of Wuhan, China last year has caused a worldwide crisis. Due to its outbreak, several events across the world have been cancelled including music concerts and film festivals, to avoid the further spread of the virus.

Talking about Chris Hemsworth's Extraction, the film is an action thriller that is helmed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo. Along with Hemsworth, it also stars David Harbour, Derek Luke, and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. It will air on Netflix on April 24, 2020.

