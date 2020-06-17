Robert Pattinson Looks Up To Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans For Superhero Inspiration?

Robert Pattinson will star as Bruce Wayne or Batman in the upcoming superhero film, The Batman. Many were shocked with the casting and expressed doubts with regard to his performances as the cape crusader. Pattinson recently revealed that he looks up to Robert Downy Jr., Chris Evans and others for portraying the superhero. Read to know more.

Robert Pattinson inspired by Marvel actors

In an interview with a magazine, Robert Pattinson talked about the physical aspect of taking on the role. He said that in every project he has ever taken on, he always wanted to learn and achieve new things. The actor stated that it is usually in the embodiment of a character, and someone who has a different personality to him. But for him, undergoing a full physical transformation as well feels even more exciting.

Robert Pattinson said that any actor will go through periods where they will hesitate and question whether they can live up to a character in a script, or the expectations that go with it. He stated that one looks at the “true warriors of the superhero genre” and mentioned Chris Hemsworth, The Rock, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. Pattinson added that looking at them you wonder if you are putting yourselves in the wrong place. The Twilight star revealed that he has spoken to a few actors and knows everyone is nervous when the opportunity comes about.

Robert Downy Jr as Tony Stark / Iron Man, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers / Captain America and Chris Hemsworth as Thor appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The trio has received much appreciation for their performances. While RDJ and Evans have bid farewell to their characters, Hemsworth reprises the role in a forthcoming film. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will play Black Adam in an upcoming DC Extended Universe (DCEU) film.

Robert Pattinson further explained that it is all about pushing boundaries and building up to a point where you know you can do justice to the physicality required for portraying the character. He stated that past the hard work, so much of it is letting the special effects and on-screen exchanges produce the “real magic”. The Good Time star noted that overall, it is just very exciting.

Directed by Matt Reeves’ The Batman is said to focus on a younger Batman, emphasising on the investigative aspect of the cape crusader more than his previous outings. Besides Robert Pattinson in the titular character, it also features Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. The film is scheduled to release on October 1, 2021.

