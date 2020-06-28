Jake Gyllenhaal's Hits Films With Ryan Reynolds, Robert Downey Jr & Other Actors

Jake Gyllenhaal has made his debut as a young actor in Hollywood. He has been a part of several path-breaking movies like Brokeback Mountain, Zodiac, Nightcrawler and many more. Jake Gyllenhaal shared the frame with other Hollywood hit actors including Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Jackman. Take a look at some of the actors who delivered hit films with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Papajohn, Marco Rodríguez

The actor shared screen space with Michael Papajohn and Marco Rodríguez in the film Nightcrawler. Helmed by Dan Gilroy, the film revolves around Louis Bloom, a petty thief, who realises that he can make money by taking pictures of his criminal activities, and he begins to resort to extreme tactics to get them. As per reports, the film was budgeted for $8,500,000 and managed to churn out $47,398,992. Watch the trailer below.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Robert Downey Jr.

Jake starred alongside Robert Downey Jr. in the film Zodiac. Helmed by David Fincher, the movie is set in the late 1960s / early 1970s, and shows the story of a cartoonist from San Francisco becomes an amateur detective obsessed with tracking down the Zodiac Killer, an unidentified person who is terrorizing Northern California with a killing spree. The film was reportedly budgeted for $65,000,000 and made $84,785,914 worldwide. Watch the trailer here.

Also read | Spider Man's Tom Holland Shares A Throwback Video, Says 'missing Husband Jake Gyllenhaal'

Jake Gyllenhaal and Mélanie Laurent

The film Enemy stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Mélanie Laurent in lead roles. Helmed by Denis Villeneuve, the movie revolves around Adam, a college professor, who spots an actor in a movie that looks exactly like him. Adam tracks down his doppelganger and begins to live his life secretly, giving birth to a complex situation. As per reports, the film managed to churn $3,468,224 at the box office. Watch the trailer below.

Also read | Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman And Other Stars Who Shared The Screen With Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds

Gyllenhaal shares screen space with Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds in the film Life. Helmed by Daniel Espinosa, the movie revolves around a team of scientists from the International Space Station who discovers a fast-moving life form that caused extinction on Mars and is now threatening all life on Earth. As per reports, the film was budgeted for $58,000,000 and managed to churn $100,541,806. Watch the trailer below.

Also read | Michael Bay And Ryan Reynolds To Collaborate For 'Deadpool Kills The X-Men Universe'?

Also read | Ryan Reynolds' Video While Getting His Makeup Done As 'Deadpool' Is Unmissable; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.