Robert Downey Jr's "I Am Iron Man" Scene Almost Didn't Make The Cut For Avengers: Endgame

The "I am Iron man" moment from Avengers: Endgame is particularly an iconic one which left many fans bawling their eyes out. However, some of the important crew members recently revealed that this scene "almost" did not happen. Here's what it is about.

Robert Downey Jr's "I am Iron Man" moment in Endgame almost did not happen?

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Christopher Markus, the co-writer of Avengers: Endgame revealed that Robert Downey Jr's iconic "I am Iron Man" moment from the film almost did not happen. On the contrary, there were other versions that might have made it to the final movie. In fact, it was also the last thing that the cast crew from the movie shot.

In the interview, Markus said there were many several other options that were reconsidered for the scene. One even had Iron Man utter an expletive to Thanos. This is because Robert Downey Jr often liked to undercut the drama with a "non-sequitur". This is also known to be a trademark of Downey as Iron Man.

Markus went on to reveal that to shoot the scene with this effect in mind, they tried out a few of these versions. But the makers felt that this scene, which was supposed to be a culmination of the 22 MCU movies so far, wasn't building up to its reputation. Hence, they reshot the "I am Iron Man" scene that was used in the final cut.

Jeff Ford, the editor of Avengers: Endgame is, however, of the opinion that one other version was almost as good. He revealed that it was a silent version where Thanos and Iron Man just looked at each other and "it was just silent". But they felt that it did not close the "narrative" properly since more than once in Avengers: Endgame, Thanos says "I am inevitable". The scene in question needed something of equal magnitude to cut through it. Ford added that even Robert Downey Jr felt that he needed a dialogue exchange with Thanos to feel the essence of the scene.

Further in the interview, Jeff added that Robert Downey Jr had done a number of improvisations to the scene, some of which were funny, silly, or goofy. Although the makers were sure they were not going to use even one of these tones, they still let Downey roll them out just to see what works and what doesn't. Ford said that the Russo brothers left the actor completely in control of a camera and let him do his own thing and find his "rhythm".

Ford also revealed that in one of the versions, Robert Downey Jr even used an expletive. He says to Thanos, "you are so ******" and snaps his finger. However, the actor had tears in his eyes and he felt the emotions rushing through him. Ford continued that after a few tryouts, Downey finally found the one that went perfectly with the narrative.

Image credit: Avengers Instagram, Robert Downey Jr Instagram

