Chris Hemsworth Says He Left Hollywood As He Felt ‘suffocated’; Read Details

While the whole world is at home due to coronavirus, celebs are also stranded in their homes. The Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is no different; he is also at his home in Australia. He has been keeping his fans engaged with things he is revealing about his personal life. In a recent interview with a leading daily, he revealed that he left America and moved back to his native Australia as he felt suffocated. The star works in the USA and prefers living in Australia with his wife and kids. Here is why he does so.

Chris Hemsworth on moving back to his native Australia in 2015

In 2015, two years after the successful release of his second Marvel film, Thor: The Dark World, Chris Hemsworth and his family packed their bags and moved back to his country. He expressed to the leading daily that in the USA he had lost perspective as he always used to have conversations related to his work. He expressed that he felt suffocated by the work. He also added that he could see himself everywhere in billboards and in whatever was going around the industry. With constantly being surrounded by work, the Thor actor said that he lost perspective of life.

Chris Hemsworth currently lives in Australia with his 3 kids and his wife Elsa Pataky. Chris is a father to a daughter India and twin boys, Tristan and Sasha. In the interview, he also revealed that in his native country he is never surrounded by people from the film industry. He also added that in Australia he never talked about his career with his close friends and this gives him a refreshing take on his life. He also added that it is great for his kids and his wife as life there consists of more than the profession of the actor.

