Chris Hemsworth Takes A Dig At Miley Cyrus; Says He Got Brother Liam Out Of 'Malibu'

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' split after just six months of marriage left their fans in a state of shock. After their divorce was finalised, both seem to have moved on with their respective partners. However, it seems there is still some 'bad blood' between the Hemsworth family and Miley. Recently, in an interview with an international portal, Liam Hemsworth's older brother, Chris Hemsworth made a not-so-subtle jibe at ex-sister-in-law, Miley Cyrus.

Chris Hemsworth's dig at Miley Cyrus

The interview was supposed to centre around Chris Hemsworth's recent Netflix release, Extraction. However, the actor also talked about his little brother, Liam's Hemsworth's return to Australia and how he seems to be fit and healthy. He revealed that after seeing Liam on the cover of a magazine he had thought "Not bad kid. Not bad".

Chris Hemsworth further revealed that now when Liam is back in Australia, he is busy training and doing what he loves most. He added, "It’s Australian living, I guess. We got him out of Malibu!". This is where Chris made a dig at Miley. For all those who did not understand the context, Miley Cyrus had written a song about Liam in 2017 called Malibu. Also, before their divorce, Liam and Miley lived in Malibu, California.

In November last year, Elsa Pataky, wife of Chris Hemsworth and sister-in-law of Liam Hemsworth, also said something similar about Miley Cyrus. She had reportedly revealed that her brother-in-law was a "little bit down" after a relationship of 10 years broke. But she did not fail to mention that Liam "deserves the best" subtly indicating that Miley wasn't.

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth is busy with the promotion of his upcoming Netflix movie, Extraction. It will start streaming on April 24, 2020. In the movie, Hemsworth plays the role of a black market mercenary tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of an international crime lord. Several parts of the movie have been shot in the Indian cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad with an Indian cast of Manoj Bajpai and Randeep Hooda.

Image courtesy: Liam Hemsworth Instagram, Chris Hemsworth Instagram

