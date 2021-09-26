'Extraction 2' Starring Chris Hemsworth Coming Soon, Netflix Confirms

Extraction 2 is one of the much-anticipated films of Chris Hemsworth. Following the success of the first part in 2020, fans of the film have been waiting for a sequel. While Chris Hemsworth has earlier confirmed a sequel, Netflix recently gave a sneak peek into what would happen in the upcoming film. Netflix is all set for its grand TUDUM fan event. The OTT giant has been releasing several updates of different shows and films. It recently gave a glimpse of what would happen to Tyler Rake in Extraction 2. Taking to its official social media handle, Netflix shared a teaser of Extraction 2. The teaser saw a few clips from the first movie. The teaser began with the first part's end. Chris Hemsworth as Tyler falls off a bridge in Bangladesh after being shot by several bullets. as he falls, a voiceover by Rudhraksh Jaiswal playing Ovi Mahajan says, "Tyler, you drown not by falling into the river but by staying submerged in it." Tyler then wakes up and swims.

Chri Hemsworth has several projects in his kitty. The actor recently finished filming Thor: Love And Thunder and went on for a whole-body transformation for Extraction 2. Earlier this month, the actor shared a glimpse of his workout featuring him performing several exercises in black track pants, white shoes and an olive green coloured cap. The actor went from boxing to some floor workout. In the caption, he mentioned he was gearing up for the upcoming film and had to move towards more bodyweight functional exercise. He wrote, "Gearing up for @netflix Extraction sequel. Transitioning from heavyweight training to a lot more bodyweight functional movements concentrating on agility, strength and speed. Give this little work out a go and let the lungs scream for mercy!" He further gave away a list of exercises and how to perform them. He wrote, "3-minute boxing round (cardio), 50 squats (lower body), 40 sit thrus (mobility), 20 reps for each (core)exercise, 25 push-ups (upper body), Rest 2 minutes 4 sets in total."

Details about Extraction

Extraction stars Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farhani and David Harbour. the film's plot revolves around a mercenary Tyler Rake, who is hired for the extraction of a crime lord's son from Bangladesh. During his mission, it becomes impossible to bring the boy back when an underworld weapon dealer sends his entire team.

Image: Instagram/@netflix_in