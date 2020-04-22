Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction' Releasing Soon; Here's Everything You Need To Know About It

Chris Hemsworth has been the God of Thunder in the MCU and now he’s taking up the role of a highly lethal mercenary. Extraction, which looks big and packed with action, will debut on Netflix on April 24, which is exactly one year after Avengers: Endgame’s domestic opening day. Here's everything you need to know about Chris Hemsworth's Extraction.

Also read: Chris Hemsworth Chased By Indian Fan On Bike, Jokes "now He Does My Stunts"

Chris Hemsworth as a mercenary

In a small featurette, Hemsworth also said that ‘this has been the most intense amount of action that he’s ever done.’ Extraction shows Hemsworth as a black market mercenary whose mission is to rescue the son of a notorious crime lord, but after diving deeply into the world of notorious dealers and traffickers, things surely become more complicated making it more than just an ‘extraction’ mission.

Hemsworth and Hargrave on action sequences

You might’ve thought that playing Thor would’ve been the peak of Hemsworth’s acting career but apparently, this film has more work than he put in MCU’s Thor. The movie has some serious action sequences that will keep you at the edge of your seat. This Netflix original action film is also the directorial debut of MCU stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave.

Also read: Chris Hemsworth 'overwhelmed' After Knowing How Popular Marvel Films Were In India

But Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave aren't the only MCU folks involved in Extraction. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo are producing it. And David Harbour (star of Black Window) also makes an appearance in the movie.

In the featurette, Chris said that Sam and he have worked together on Avengers films and he knew it was going to be full of all the talent he was going to bring to the table with actions and stunts, but Sam took it up to a whole new level that Hemsworth hadn't experienced before.

Also read: Chris Hemsworth Says Action Scenes In Extraction 'wouldn't Be Possible' Without Randeep

Another exciting thing about this making-of featurette is seeing the behind-the-scenes footage of Hargrave, an experienced stuntman whose past projects include Avengers: Endgame and Captain America: Civil War. He is seen strapped to the front of a car while holding a camera in order to get the shot he wants for the sequence. The movie is also expected to have some mind-blowing one-shot takes and action sequences. We'll have to wait and find out on April 24.

Also read: 'Extraction' Trailer: Chris Hemsworth Powers Through In This High Octane Action Thriller

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.