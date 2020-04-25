Chris Hemsworth To Play WWE Legend Hulk Hogan In Todd Phillips' Netflix Biopic?

According to media sources, Chris Hemsworth will be essaying the role of ace WWE veteran Hulk Hogan in a Netflix biopic. Reportedly, the Chris Hemsworth starrer biopic will be helmed by Joker director Todd Philips. Chris Hemsworth recently opened up in an interview with a publication about the project.

Chris Hemsworth has still not seen the script of the Netflix biopic

Chris Hemsworth revealed that he still has not seen the script of the Netflix biopic. Chris Hemsworth also revealed that the makers of the movie are still shaping up the script of the Netflix biopic and his character of that of Hulk Hogan is still being worked upon. Chris Hemsworth further added that he knows very little about the Netflix biopic helmed by the Joker director or about his character, Hulk Hogan. Chris Hemsworth further spoke about the much-awaited movie, expressing his excitement around it.

Talking about the Netflix biopic, Chris Hemsworth said that he is very fascinated by the whole world, the Joker director is trying to shape up through the film and he also went on to say that the viewers will see another side of it. Chris Hemsworth also said that he is extremely intrigued by portraying the role of Hulk Hogan. Hulk Hogan had also revealed in an interview about the ambitious project with an esteemed publication.

Hulk Hogan hinted that Chris Hemsworth can win an Oscar for this role

Hulk Hogan made an interesting revelation about the movie. Hulk Hogan said that the Joker director had told him that Chris Hemsworth can earn an Oscar for this role. Hulk Hogan also said that Todd Philips had revealed to him that the biopic can be shaped up to a huge movie and that Chris is a huge fan of his.

