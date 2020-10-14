Chris Hemsworth Vacays In Australia; Fans Exclaim 'Thor On The Beach'

Actor Chris Hemsworth has been shelling out major travel goals with his recent pictures on social media. He took to Instagram and posted a series of photos from his vacation in Australia through his official handle. The Avengers actor went holidaying with his wife and kids, brothers Liam and Luke Hemsworth, and friends like filmmaker Taika Waititi, among others. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about Chris Hemsworth’s recent vacation. Check out photos:

Chris Hemsworth vacays in Australia with friends and family

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram and treated his fans and followers with vacation pictures through his official handle on October 11, 2020, Sunday. The actor spent his time in Australia with wife, Elsa Pataky, children- daughter India, 8, and 6-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan. Hemsworth’s brothers Liam and Luke Hemsworth also joined the family along with friends like filmmaker Taika Waititi, among others.

The Cabin in the Woods actor posted pictures while having fun at the beach with his gang. He also captured splendid photos of nature. In the caption accompanying his social media post, Chris Hemsworth spoke about the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism industry. He also urged everyone to visit Australia after it is safe to do.

Chris Hemsworth penned, “2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism. Obviously, not everyone is able to travel at the moment but once it’s safe to do so let’s support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia @visitlordhoweisland is one of the most sustainable destinations in the world, with only a few hundred visitors allowed at any one time. This paradise is home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but like many small communities, it relies on tourism. Thanks to @islandhouse.lhi for the hospitality ðŸ¤™ðŸ™@avminaircharter #holidayherethisyear #lordhoweisland”. Check out Chris Hemsworth’s recent social media post:

Response to Chris Hemsworth's photos

Within a couple of days of sharing the Instagram post, Chris Hemsworth garnered more than 2.7 million likes and over 6558 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the Avengers star appreciated the destination and their photos. Check out what they wrote:

