Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans For Their "continued Support" On 'Extraction'

Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction is one of the biggest hits in the actor’s career. The movie was released in April this year and it went on to break several records after its release. The streaming service Netflix, recently revealed that Extraction has broken one more record and it is probably the biggest. Netflix recently revealed that Extraction is the streaming service's most successful original movie ever. Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram and thanked his fans for their support in making Extraction Netflix's top film ever. Here is what the actor had to say about it.

Chris Hemsworth thanks fans for their 'continued support'

The streaming platform released the list of top 10 most successful movies on Netflix. The list saw Extraction beating several big movies like Murder Mystery, The Irishman, Bird Box, etc. Chris Hemsworth shared the list on his Instagram account and thanked his fans for their continued support. He captioned the post as, “Can’t thank everyone enough for the continued support of Extraction! Still going strong and sitting at number 1 biggest film ever for Netflix. You guys are the greatest 🙏🙏” (sic). He further tagged Extraction’s cast members and the team of the movie. A lot of his fans praised the movie and congratulated the actor in the comments section of the post. Here is a look at Chris Hemsworth’s Instagram post:

Netflix's top film ever list

Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction was followed by Bird Box on the second spot in Netflix's top film ever list. The sci-fi horror starring Sandra Bullock was praised for its unique plot and Sandra Bullock’s performance. Mark Wahlberg’s Spenser Confidential secured the third spot. Surprisingly the movie also beat Martin Scorsese’s three-hour awards favourite The Irishman. Other titles that made it to the top 10 included 6 Underground, Murder Mystery, Triple Frontier, The Wrong Missy, The Platform, The Perfect Date.

Chris Hemsworth's Extraction

Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González and Eric Skillman. The movie is helmed by Sam Hargrave and follows the story of Tyler Rake played by Chris Hemsworth. He plays the role of a black market mercenary who is forced to carry out a dangerous mission of rescuing the kidnapped son of a notorious crime lord. Extraction cast featured several big names like Chris Hemsworth, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour in pivotal roles.

