Chris Hemsworth's 'Dhaka' Gets A New Name And Release Date

The name of Chris Hemsworth's latest movie 'Dhaka' has been changed to Extraction. The movie marks the debut of Sam Hargrave who had earlier worked as a second unit director on movies like Atomic Bomb and The Accountant. Extraction is penned by Joe Russo of the Russo Brothers. He had collaborated with Chris Hemsworth previously in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction release date revealed

Extraction release date on Netflix has been fixed for April 24, 2020. The movie touted to be an action flick where Chris Hemsworth will be essaying the role of Tyler Rake. He plays a black market mercenary who will undertake a deadly extraction to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international criminal. However, the journey would change both Hemsworth’s character and the boy he is assigned to rescue significantly.

Week one down here in India. By far some of the most intense action sequences I’ve been apart of and the heat certainly adds an edge to it but damn we’re getting good stuff!! gonna be unreal. The first shot is of our director, the insanely talented Sam Hargrave 👍👍🤙🤙 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/Ws04AwrID1 — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) November 7, 2018

Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction is shot in many places in Asia; the Indian cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai, Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand. Extraction also stars Randeep Hooda and Manoj Bajpayee in important roles. The rest of the Extraction cast also includes Stranger Things fame David Harbour, Golshifteh Farhani, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Rudhraksh Jaiswal. Extraction is bankrolled by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo under their banner ABGO Films. Chris Hemsworth has also minted the production under his banner Thematic Entertainment along with Eric Gitter and Pratick Newall under The Old Man & the Gun banner.

Chris Hemsworth was last seen on the silver screen in Men In Black: International. Upcoming Chris Hemsworth movies include Extraction, Thor: Love and Thunder and an untitled Hulk Hogan biopic. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the television series, What If...?.

