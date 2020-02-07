Deleted Scene From Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor: Ragnarok' Reveals A Brutal Death For Odin

Thor: Ragnarok was undoubtedly one of the best, as well as one of the funniest, films from MCU's Phase 3. The film starred Chris Hemsworth in the titular role, and was directed by critically acclaimed comedy director, Taika Waititi. Thor: Ragnarok introduced several changes to the Thor series as a whole, for example destroying Thor's hammer, as well as his homeworld Asguard, and added a lot more humour and personality to the character that was absent in his previous films. Recently, a fan of the MCU shared an alternate deleted scene from the film, where Hela mercilessly killed her father, Odin.

Thor: Ragnarok Deleted Scene shows Hela mercilessly killing her father Odin

Thor: Ragnarok brought in several changes to the formula that was used in the previous films of the franchise, including killing off Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) father, Odin, and bringing an end to the Asgardian monarchy. In the film, Odin's death occurred atop a high cliff, where the King of the Gods passed away naturally in front of his sons while looking into the horizon. It was the death of Odin that released Hela who was in prison. However, Taika Waititi had a different and more brutal ending planned out for Odin.

Above is a deleted scene/alternate scene from Thor: Ragnarok, that was shared online by a fan of the MCU. The video shows Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) walking into an alley, where they find their father Odin, who is completely intoxicated and is dressed like a homeless man. The two gods then try to talk to their father, who reveals to them that Hela is about to make her return. Soon, Hela enters the alley through a portal and massacres Odin. An enraged Thor then throws his hammer at his estranged sister, who catches it and shatters it with her bare hand.

Those who remember the trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, would recognise that many snippets of this alternate scene were used in the trailer. That implies that either this scene was meant to be the original version or that it was shot just to misdirect those who watched the trailer. However, despite the fact that the scene is completely different from the one seen in the film, it still has the same end results — Odin's death and destruction of Thor's hammer.

