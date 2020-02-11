The Debate
Liam Hemsworth & Chris Hemsworth Prove That They Are Living MERMEN With These Posts

Hollywood News

Fans find Liam Hemsworth & Chris Hemsworth dishing 'brother goals' whenever they see them together. Here is all you must know about their love for water sports

Liam Hemsworth

Fans find Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth dishing 'brother goals' whenever they see them together. The two have a lot in common and they keep sharing adorable pictures together. The world knows that Thor loves waves and he is an enthusiastic water surfer. But, according to many Instagram posts of Liam, he too has a thing for water sports. 

The Hemsworth brothers are seen playing in seawater, mesmerizing their fans with their extreme sportiness. Many posts prove that the two are real-life 'mermen' living on land. Here are some of their surfing pictures on Instagram that fans cannot stop drooling over -

Liam Hemsworth's water surfing pictures on Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth's upcoming web-series trailer 'Most Dangerous Game' looks highly promising

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus attend the same Pre-Oscar party after divorce

Chris Hemsworth's water surfing pictures on Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth's adorable pictures with his pet dogs will make your day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

Also Read | Liam Hemsworth's upcoming movie 'Arkansas' and all you need to know about the crime drama

 

 

