Liam Hemsworth VS Chris Hemsworth: Who Aces The Fashion Game Better?

Hollywood News

Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth are best buddies and siblings as well. Their macho built plus the amazing styles can be great deal fun.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liam Hemsworth

Fans find Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth giving 'brother goals' whenever they see them together. The duo lives next to each other at Byron Bay after the former’s separation with wife Miley Cyrus. The brothers often give style goals with their big built and suits.

The two have a lot in common and they keep attending several red carpet events or interview shows. Liam Hemsworth and Chris Hemsworth are known to don subtle yet charming outfits. We take a look at times when Liam Hemsworth gave tough competition to Chris Hemsworth with an outfit or vice versa.

Formal style

Liam Hemsworth believes in one-tone look throughout his formal attires. On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth opts for double-tone looks while opting for a red carpet look. Chris' double-tone clearly stands out. 

Liam Hemsworth's style

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Chris Hemsworth's style

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

Semi-formal style

Liam Hemsworth opts for more relaxed styles for his Semi-formal games. Meanwhile, Chris' semi-formal styles include clean lines and bright colours. The following pictures are proof. 

Liam Hemsworth's style

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Chris Hemsworth's style

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

Casual style

Chris Hemsworth and Liam Hemsworth both opt for cool, breezy outfits for their looks. The two often go for shirts and T-backs, shorts and strap bags. They are fitness and surf buffs and this acts as the most suitable looks. 

Liam Hemsworth's style

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Chris Hemsworth's style

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

Published:
COMMENT
