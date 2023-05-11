Chris Pratt has made a bold statement about fellow actor Timothée Chalamet. Chris Pratt has declared that Timothée Chalamet is "America's tastiest snack" in his Instagram segment "What's My Snack?". Chris Pratt posted photos and videos on his Instagram from a Los Angeles Lakers playoff game against the Golden State Warriors at L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena. Amongst a few selfies with cupcakes and tomahawk steaks, Chris Pratt also included a photo with the dreamiest meal of all: Timothée Chalamet.

"When you get courtside Lakers seats, (not to brag) they offer an exclusive, VIP buffet bar and restaurant with free drinks, delicious Tomahawk chops, cupcakes, and even America's tastiest snack, the Timothée Chalamet," Chris Pratt captioned the post. "You know what? I get it."

Chris Pratt is known for his midday cravings and has repeatedly shown them off on his Instagram segment "What's My Snack?". Over the years, he has showcased various food items, ranging from cacao baobab banana chia shakes on the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom set to salmon crotches. He once even rapped about his general apathy toward a carrot cake muffin while on set one day.

Timothée Chalamet's work

It remains to be seen whether Timothée shares Chris Pratt’s enthusiasm for being labeled a snack. However, fans are hoping that Timothée Chalamet’s favourite snack has evolved since his involvement in Lca Guadagnino’s cannibal romance film, Bones & All. Regardless of Timothée Chalamet’s personal snack preferences, Chriss Pratt’s endorsement is undoubtedly a testament to Timothée Chalamet’s popularity and appeal.

As the news of Chris Pratt’s proclamation spreads, fans and followers eagerly await Timothée Chalamet’s response. Mostly curious to see if he embraces the title of America’s tastiest snack. For now, Pratt’s light-hearted humor and culinary adventures continue to entertain his audience, leaving them craving more updates on his snack chronicles.