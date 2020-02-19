Chris Pratt Reveals How He Gained Weight For 'Parks And Recreation'

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt was recently a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He revealed on the talk show that he was the one to ask the creator if he could gain 30 to 40 pounds for his character and that is what resulted in the chubby Andy Dwyer in the popular show Parks and Recreation. He also said that there was no turning back then.

Chris Pratt recently spoke about the show, Parks and Recreation, which got him popularity amongst the fans. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he remembered how he went to the creator of the show, Michael Schur, and told him that he wanted to gain another 30 to 40 pounds. The creator of the show agreed and that is how the character’s look happened. He also jokingly added that at one point it had become a challenge as everyone wanted to see how much he could eat.

Chris Pratt also spoke on the show about how the realisation of his weight gain occurred to him. He said that he was watching the first couple of seasons and that is when he realised that he had let himself loose. He mentioned that around that time, the weight gain was unintentional. He also said that it was one of the funniest things that he had done, indicating that he wasn’t apologetic.

Chris Pratt’s advice to the men around the globe

Chris Pratt recently gave out a few tips on the popular talk show. He said that the classic move for men is to get flowers for their mother and their partner's mother. He also gave the listeners a tip to follow in case they forget some important day while they are in a romantic relationship. He said that one has to keep expressing through notes or flowers, time and again. This will make their partner forgive them even if they forget an important day in the future. Have a look at what he said here.

