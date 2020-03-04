Tom Holland Posts A Picture With 'big Bro' Chris Pratt Ahead Of 'Onward' Release

Tom Holland recently took to his social media to share a picture with actor Chris Pratt ahead of their Onward release. The duo looked adorable in the picture with Tom dressed in a black t-shirt, black jeans and a grey bomber jacket while Pratt is seen wearing a blue chequered shirt. With this picture, Holland reminded his fans of the release of their animated urban fantasy film Onward on March 6.

Tom Holland's picture with Chris Pratt ahead of Onward release

Tom Holland shared a collage of two pictures. While the first picture is a candid of the two, the duo are seen posing for the camera in the next picture. Tagging Pixar and Chris Pratt in the post, Tom captioned the picture: "My big bro and I are coming to theatres March 6th. Will we see you there... @pixaronward".

This film also marks a reunion for Tom Holland and Chris Pratt as they have previously worked together in the Marvel Universe as Spider-Man and Star-Lord. These Marvel buddies will be seen playing brothers in Onward. Their bond became the highlight of the promotional tour as they shared a mutual admiration for each other.

Holland said that it is really nice to have Chris in his corner and added that the actor is someone he looks up to and someone that he really appreciates. Chris Pratt also said that he loves Tom and added how he is a great kid. Chris further said that he does look at Tom as a brother.

About the film

The Pixar film also stars Octavia Spencer, and Lena Waithe. Directed by Dan Scanlon, Onward is an animated film of fantasy drama genre. The film revolves around two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfoot, who set on a journey to discover if there is still a little magic left out there in order to spend one last day with their father who passed away when they were too young to even remember him.

