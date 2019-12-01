Post Mellisa Benoist's Confession Of Domestic Abuse, Husband Chris Wood Tweets In Support

American actress and singer Mellisa Benoist has received a lot of support after she confessed to having suffered from domestic abuse in the past. The latest supporter is her husband and American Actor Chris Wood that recently tweeted in support to his wife through the online hashtag of #IStandWithMelissa.

Happy Thanksgiving! I’m going to kiss my wife and hold her tenderly. All day. And every day. How do YOU show love? #IStandWithMelissa — Chris Wood (@CHRIStophrWOOD) November 28, 2019

Wood turned his message of support for his wife into a form of challenge and asked the internet of ways that his followers shows love to their partners. Earlier this week 'Supergirl' actress Melissa shared a 14-minute long video about her experience with domestic abuse and intimate partner violence. Melissa started her heart-wrenching message with the word, “I am a victim of domestic violence…,” while going back to the dreadful situations she faced. Melissa did not name her abuser in the video where she talked about her ordeal. Wood is her second husband who she married just a few months ago in September.

Around the end of her video, Melissa shared how she built up the strength to finally leave her abuser. She suffered from major injuries after her partner threw an iPhone at her face and also shared some statistics related to domestic violence.

Melissa Benoist first married her Glee Co-star Blake Jenner and later in an interview commented that she and Blake were marriedit for longer than anybody knows. In late December Melissa filed for divorce and owas finalised in December 2017. In October of 2017, Melissa also admitted to having struggled with depression and anxiety attacks since she was 13 years old.

