Chrissy Teigen's Recipes: Learn How To Make Mac N Cheese Balls

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most popular models in Hollywood. The TV personality kickstarted her career in modelling with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the year 2010. The actor has also ruled the judging chair in shows like Lip Sync Battle on Paramount Network. She has appeared in several magazine covers and campaigns.

Chrissy Teigen has published several successful cookbooks and she even runs her own website, Cravings By Chrissy Teigen that focuses on various recipes, cooking tips, and cookware collections. With that said, here is Chrissy Teigen's guide to making the perfect mac 'n cheese balls like a pro. Read on to know the details:

Chrissy Teigen's guide to mastering Mac 'n Cheese balls

Mac and cheese balls are widely considered to be one of the easiest-to-prepare and most delicious foods. It is something that not only adults and older people enjoy eating but kids enjoying consuming this food too. Chrissy Teigen decided to take a notch higher with the delicious and crunchy mac and cheese balls by adding a very interesting ingredient that viewers and readers loved knowing.

Chrissy Teigen suggested adding cheddar and American cheese for adding an extra touch to the flavour of mac and cheese balls. Chrissy Teigen also gave a very helpful tip, she shared that the cheese helps the ingredients stay together before breading the balls. The model suggested using canned, pickled jalapenos, or cayennes.

Ingredients for mac and cheese balls

1 mac 'n cheese

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

4 slices American cheese

2 tablespoons jalapeños or chiles, drained of all additional liquid

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup bread crumbs

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

Cooking spray

salt to taste

Directions

Chrissy Teigen reserved one teaspoon of the cheese powder for later use. While the mac and cheese are hot, add cheese and cook, stirring for about a couple of minutes. Later add jalapenos and black pepper and turn off the heat. Then, take a baking sheet and place the mac and cheese mixture on the baking sheet. Make sure that the mac and cheese are cooled down to room temperature and forming equal-sized balls.

Later, place the cheese balls in the fridge for about an hour. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and bring together the panko and oil in a bowl and roll the mac and cheese balls until they are coated. Take a mini muffin tin and place the balls in each compartment of the tin. Bake until the balls turn crisp and season with salt and pepper and cheese powder.

