Chrissy Teigen's Stunning Tattoos Fans Must Check Out; Pics Inside

Chrissy Teigen is one of the highly adored celebrities in Hollywood. She is known to keep her fans updated with her daily activities and has millions of followers on her social media handles. Being an avid social media user, Teigen has shared cooking tips, knife skills to fashion styles and tattoos. With that said, here are some of Chrissy Teigen's photos in tattoos, that the model has got over the course of time. Read further ahead to know more details:

Chrissy Teigen's tattoos

Chrissy Teigen, in the latter half of 2019, got a new tattoo. Taking to her Instagram feed, Chrissy Teigen shared pictures. The series of pictures shared of tattoo represented birth dates, including her husband, singer John Legend, daughter Luna and her son Miles. This is not the first time that Chrissy Teigen has got tattoos, the model has been getting several tattoos.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's New Show Chrissy's Court Is All About Justice; Details Inside

In the middle half of last year, Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend decided to get the same tattoos. The two got some unique and special tattoos to mark their love for each other. Chrissy Teigen shared a black and white snap of the new tattoo.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's Best IGTV Videos That You Must Check Out

Chrissy Teigen along with John Legend and daughter Luna got temporary tattoos. The three got one of the cutest temporary henna tattoos. Teigen took to her Instagram and showcased all the temporary designs got by her husband and daughter.

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen's Children Are Her Company In The Kitchen, These Pics Are Proof

ALSO READ | Chrissy Teigen Reveals Only Her Body Was There In 'The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.