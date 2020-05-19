All You Need To Know About Chrissy Teigen's Popular Skincare Line- Revolve Beauty

Chrissy Teigen is known for her food recipes, beauty, travel, and much more. She is quite popular on social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and Facebook. The model turned food connoisseur is not just big on food but on makeup and skincare too.

Chrissy Teigen has collaborated with many brands in the past, Becca and Revolve being a few. Listed below are some of the lesser-known facts about Chrissy Teigen's skincare line, 'Revolve Beauty'.

READ:John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Son Miles Turns 2, Check Out The Birthday Celebration Pics

Lesser known facts about Chrissy Teigen's skincare line, 'Revolve Beauty'

READ:Chrissy Teigen Can Slay In Animal Prints Like No Other And Here Is Proof; See Pics

Revolve has been in the market for many years now. They have a variety of sections from clothing, beauty, designers, shoes, accessories, and much more. Chrissy Teigen's collaboration with Revolve Beauty has been unique and has showcased her love for makeup and skincare.

Chrissy Teigen has collaboration with Revolve Beauty not just for their skincare but clothing as well. The model visited their pop-up shop in NYC and signed off cookbooks and celebrated the inauguration of the store. Revolve Beauty focuses on providing products from moisturizers, masks, body lotions, scrubs, eye care, sun care, toners, treatments, cleansers, makeup, and much more. Revolve Beauty also has an official Instagram page that helps people track down the new availabilities and stay tuned on the latest trends.

READ:Chrissy Teigen’s Cheesy Baked Potatoes Are What You Need During This Quarantine



Teigen's fans have always trusted her when it comes to food and beauty. Her products are not only loved by the masses but purchased too. Fans have also left many likes and comments on her social media page expressing their view on the various Revolve Beauty products.

Teigen's Instagram has showcased her love for makeup and beauty. The model and food connoisseur has always been big on fitness, fashion, and beauty. Teigen's every event is in style and her choice of products and attires has always been trending. Teigen back in 2017 even won the Revolve Woman of the year award.

Teigen who was ranked as one of the highest-paid models in the world by Forbes in 2017 and 2018 has a whopping net worth of $11.5 million as per 2018. The model knows how to earn and spend her big bucks wisely. Apart from her beauty collabs, Teigen also has her website and cookbooks to brag about.

Teigen's website is filled with the latest recipes and food joints. Her cookbooks too have multiple easy and quick recipes for all types of culinary lovers. Teigen's fans have tried and tested her recipes and vouched for the same.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.