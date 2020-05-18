John Legend & Chrissy Teigen's Son Miles Turns 2, Check Out The Birthday Celebration Pics

Grammy award-winning singer John Legend has been quarantining with his wife Chrissy Teigen and kids. The couple has two kids, Luna, 4, and 2-year-old son Miles. The COVID-19 outbreak hasn’t stopped them from entertaining their fans and having some fun time at their house. The couple has been very active on social media and has been showing their fans how they are spending their time in quarantine.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s family got together to celebrate the second birthday of Miles. The toddler had a quarantine birthday filled with a lot of reptiles. Check out the pictures of John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s family during the quarantine birthday celebration.

Miles' second birthday

While posting Miles’ birthday post, Chrissy Teigen mentioned that she melts every time she sees his cheeky face. She wrote, ‘Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life. You’re bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn’t have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!’ [sic]

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s family celebrated a Sesame Street themed birthday party for miles. They all wore similar T-shirts to celebrate the day. Chrissy Teigen has often mentioned that her son loves cars and hence his birthday cake was race-car themed. She shared lots of videos and pictures from the day on her social media accounts.

In the pictures and videos, it can be seen that reptiles like snakes were the ‘special guests’ who were also a part of Miles’ birthday part. There was a huge balloon sculpture of Elmo to maintain the Sesame Street theme of the birthday. There was also a balloon sculpture that spelt out the word Birthday as a part of the part.

Chrissy Teigen showed off Miles’ birthday outfit. He wore a white shirt with the word ‘two’ written on it. Elmo’s face was the 'o' in his two and he wore dark blue coloured jeans to complete the look.

While posting the picture, Chrissy Teigen mentioned a dialogue from the hit sitcom The Office about Steve Carell’s character liking his jeans. She wrote, ‘“michael and his jeans. he gets in them, and I’m not exactly sure what happens, but I can tell you, he loves the way he looks in those jeans.”’ [sic]

Check out some pictures and videos of John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s family

