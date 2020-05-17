Chrissy Teigen Can Slay In Animal Prints Like No Other And Here Is Proof; See Pics

American socialite and model Chrissy Teigen aptly knows how to used social media to keep her fans updated about her whereabouts. Chrissy Teigen enjoys a humungous fan following of 29.4 million followers on Instagram. Time and again, she has given major fashion goals with her impeccable looks.

Her Instagram is filled with pictures that boast of her spectacular choice. Speaking of which, from what it looks like, the diva appears to have a thing for animal prints ensembles. Here are all times when Chrissy Teigen slew in animal print outfits.

Snake Print Shirt

Chrissy Teigen Stepped out in a snake print shirt to attends NBC’s Bring The Funny. The diva slew in a snake print long collared plunging neckline shirt. The diva kept her look simple yet elegant. The minimalistic accessory with nude cheeks and lips made her look more sophisticated. Chrissy Teigen left her hair centre-parted which were tucked by bob pins on each side to complete here look.

Leopard Print Jacket

In this picture, Chrissy Teigen can be seen having a gala time with her daughter. Her daughter can be seen dressed in a gorgeous dress. Her look appears more adorable with a mini hat. She can be seen carrying two dolls in her hand.

While mother Chrissy Teigen looks ravishing in a leopard print jacket which is paired with a black top. The fashion combo is worn over a denim jean. Chrissy Teigen can also be seen wearing a pair of black sunglasses to protect her from the sun. Minimalistic makeup and hair left open completed this look of Chrissy Teigen.

Lion Print Skirt

Chrissy Teigen was seen stepping out in a lion print skirt for one of her outings. The diva paired her skirt with plain black sleeves which features elastic end around her wrists. The diva accessorised her look with thigh-high boots and black statement sling bag. The diva was also wearing hoops to round off her look. Minimalistic makeup with nude cheeks and lips added simplicity to her look. Her sleek hair was parted in the centre and left open.

(Image Source: Pinterest)

A few other pictures of Chrissy Teigen donning animal prints:

